2023 presidency: What I discussed with Obasanjo – Ango Abdullahi

The Chairman, Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi has said Nigeria’s political situation was the major issue that dominated his discussion with former president Olusegun Obasanjo during the latter’s visit to Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking in an interview, the former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) explained that, “The first thing the former president said was ‘are we heading towards a new leadership that will take us out of the huge challenges bedevilling the country?’ Because there were divergent views on whether the nation is on the right track or not.”

Prof. Abdullahi stated that he and Obasanjo seemed to share the same view regarding the two major presidential flagbearers contesting for the apex seat of the nation, saying that they all felt that both Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar do not have what it takes to fix the challenges bedevilling the nation.

The Chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum explained that that had been his personal stance, and he still maintains it.

He stressed that it was borne out of the fact that he knew both of them too well, and going by their antecedents and track record of services, he doesn’t think they have what it takes to fix the challenges in the country.

Abdullahi observed that Nigerians may decide to go for an option elsewhere since there are 15 other candidates aspiring for the exalted seat.

Speaking on the stance of the Northern Elders’ Forum, the NEF chairman opined that the Northern region was more concerned on quality leadership irrespective of where it comes from.

Abdullahi, however, hoped that such quality leader would emerge from the North.