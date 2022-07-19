Home NEWS 2023 presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket
2023 presidency: Tinubu, Pastor Adeboye reportedly meet over Muslim-Muslim ticket

by News
The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Tinubu’s meeting with Adeboye was said to have been centred around his decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

ThisDay reports that Tinubu’s meeting with Adeboye was held on Sunday at the Redemption camp.

In the meeting was Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, who is a deputy pastor with RCCG, alongside others.

“He met Adeboye on Sunday. The meeting was very fruitful. Adeboye is not against Muslim-Muslim ticket,” a source told ThisDay.

However, efforts by bioreports to confirm the meeting from Tinubu’s Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, failed as he did not respond to a text message sent to him.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had settled for a Northern Muslim against the clamour of several Nigerians.

While some political stakeholders were agitating for a Christian, the APC presidential candidate settled for Borno Senator, Kashim Shettima.

