Home NEWS 2023 Presidency: Things to know about Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed
NEWSNews Africa

2023 Presidency: Things to know about Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed

by News
0 views
2023-presidency:-things-to-know-about-peter-obi’s-running-mate,-datti-baba-ahmed

Datti Baba-Ahmed, a lawmaker representing the Zaria Federal Constituency at the House of Assembly was a few hours ago named the running mate to Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Obi chose the 46 years old lawmaker as his running mate following long deliberations among party stalwarts and rumours of a merger between the NNPP and LP.

Here are certain things to know about Obi’s running mate.

1 – Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed was born to the Baba-Ahmed family in Zaria, Kaduna State, in 1975/1976

2 – He is among the thirty-three children of his father, Baba Ahmed, who was an Arab cattle-trader from modern-day Mauritania, who later became a notable professor and expert on Islamic jurisprudence.

3 – He has a BSc and MSc in Economics from the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

4 – Obi’s running mate was once an employee of the security Printing and Minting, Lagos before venturing into politics.

5 – Baba-Ahmed was elected as a House of Representatives member for Zaria Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party in 2003.

6 – While in the position, he became known for speaking out against corruption and the Third Term Agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

7 – In 2006, while a Federal representative, he earned the title of Doctor of Philosophy when he completed his PhD studies at the University of Westminster.

8 – He is the founder and Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, located in Abuja. The institution commenced operation in April 2011.

9 – Baba-Ahmed won the Kaduna North Senatorial seat in April 2011, and he occupied the seat from 2011 to 2012.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Adamawa communal clash: Fintiri reviews curfew in Guyuk,...

Names of 69 Boko Haram members who escaped...

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s sacrifice to make Kaduna, Nigeria peaceful...

Niger CAN insists on voting massively against same...

Police personnel sensitised on handling human rights, gender...

2023: Complete Ayakoromor bridge, others, IYC urges Okowa

Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC issues fresh public health advisory over...

Governor Ortom calls for religious tolerance says Nigeria...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram...

Pioneer Bishop, Zaria Catholic Diocese, George Jonathan is...

Leave a Reply