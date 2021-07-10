Igbo 2023 Presidency

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A two-time member of the House of Representatives, Karimi Sunday, has added his voice to the quest for 2023, insisting that it is still the turn of the North to produce the President.

Karimi, who made the disclosure on Friday while throwing his support to the position of the Northern elders, said it is still the turn of the North to produce the next President in 2023.

Karimi Represented Yagba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2019.

He said: “Since in 1999 the rotation started from the South and ended in the North, it should start from where it ended as it’s the normal practice for rotational agreement.

“Where you do contribution, it normally starts again from the endpoint.

“Also between 1999 and 2023, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West ruled for eight years and handed over to Alhaji Shehu Musa Yar’ adua, who ruled for two years and died.

“President Goodluck Jonathan ruled for six years and handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari, who will complete his eight years in 2023.”

Karimi maintained that “Since the South has a combined period of 14 years while the North will complete 10 years in 2023, for the sake of equity, the next President should come from another geo-political zone from the North, preferably North Central.

