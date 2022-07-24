Home NEWS 2023 presidency: Kwankwaso, Peter Obi told to publicly declare assets, reject vote-buying
2023 presidency: Kwankwaso, Peter Obi told to publicly declare assets, reject vote-buying

The presidential candidates of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and that of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, have been urged to declare their assets publicly.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, made the call in a series of messages via its Twitter handle.

SERAP said Kwankwaso and Obi should emulate Omoyele Sowore and make their assets public before the 2023 presidential election.

The body also urged the presidential candidates to publicly reject vote-buying ahead of the elections.

SERAP said Kwankwaso and Obi should denounce electoral bribery before and during the election.

“Dear @PeterObi, ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we are again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

“Dear @KwankwasoRM, ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we are again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.”

