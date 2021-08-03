2023 presidency: ‘It’s in God’s hands’ – Umahi speaks on Southeast chances

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has hinted on the chances of the Southeast producing Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Umahi, the chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, said the chances of the Southeast producing Nigeria’s president in 2023 lies in the hands of God.

The Governor spoke on Channels Television on Monday night while responding to a question on the chances of the Southeast producing the next president.

South-East doesn’t want war, secession – Umahi speaks on Biafra agitation

Asked if Igbos would be allowed to pick the presidential ticket, Umahi: “It’s in the hands of God.

“He is. He directs our affairs. He gives breath to every man, so power belongs to God. Whatever thing we wish will come through only through God. If God says yes, no one can say no.”

Umahi’s comment is coming at a time Northern youths had declared that power would remain in their region in 2023.

National President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Shettima Yerima, had said the North still had four years at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure in 2023.