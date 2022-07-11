Home NEWS 2023 presidency: I’m happy with Tinubu-Shettima combination – Kwankwaso
2023 presidency: I’m happy with Tinubu-Shettima combination – Kwankwaso

by News
Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has hailed the choice of Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer announced ex-Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate.

The 55-year-old banker-turned-politician is the Senator representing Borno Central District.

In an interview with Arise News on Sunday, Kwankwaso described Tinubu as a strategist.

“Shettima was my colleague as a governor during my second term. He’s a gentleman, he’s a good man. I wish him well.

“I’m so happy with that combination; my only worry is the platform (APC). This platform…I don’t know.

“Bola Tinubu a strategist. I had reasons to sit with him an uncountable number of times from 1992 till date.

“I wish I will see him to ask what he’ll do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today. That is my serious concern for him”, he said.

Kwankwaso, 65, is the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former Defence Minister represented Kano Central Senatorial District from June 2015 to June 2019.

