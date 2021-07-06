2023-presidency:-afenifere-backs-southern-governors-forum

The position of the Southern Governor’s Forum on zoning the 2023 presidency to the South has received a boost with the pan – Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere, throwing its weight behind the position.

On Tuesday, the organization through Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the national leader of the organization in a chat with newsmen, said Afenifere is in one hundred percent support of their resolution.

According to Adebanjo “Afenifere is in one hundred percent support of their resolution on 2023 presidency. They have behaved very well and I don’t expect anything less from them. They should stand firm against tyranny and they shouldn’t be afraid of anything at all. I congratulate them for a job well done”

The 17 state governors of the south, who are from different political divides, came under the aegis of the Southern Governors Forum, and unanimously asked that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor should come from the southern part of the country irrespective of the political party.

The two leading parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to decide on where to zone the tickets of the parties but there are feelers the two parties are trying to throw the tickets open to all aspirants from all parts of the country.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the governors and read by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state says “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region”.