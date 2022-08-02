2023-poll:-tinubu-would-sweep-cross-river-votes,-says-edu

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja
02 August 2022 |
6:38 am
As the 2023 poll draws nearer, the Women leader of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu says the presidential candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would sweep the votes in Cross River state.
Edu gave the assurance in Calabar during the town hall meeting convened by Mrs Ginika Tor led Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative.
Represented by Mrs Lawrencia Ita, Edu assured that a large number of Calabarians are already working tirelessly to see to it that Tinubu becomes the President of Nigeria come 2023.
She applauded Tor who is also the initiator of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju for taking it upon herself to visit Calabar with such an amazing initiative.
The South-South Co-ordinator, Hon. Igo Okparanma described Tor as an amazon who will stop at nothing to ensure the success of whatever she embarks on.
Okparanma assured the electorates in Cross River a good reward system considering the personality and pedigree of Tor championing the Tinubu cause.
He thereby implored the people to continue to advocate for Asiwaju/Shettima ticket for it is an assurance ticket for good governance.
Commissioner representing Cross-River State at the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Atangba Nsor stressed the need for the emergence of Tinubu as President due to his antecedents as governor of Lagos state.
