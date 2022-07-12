2023-poll:-tinubu,-shettima-a-winning-team,-says-modu-sheriff

A founding member of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has applauded the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sherrif in a statement described the pair as a winning team in the 2023 presidential poll.

The former Governor of Borno state enjoined party faithful across the country to work assiduously for the victory of the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket in the 2023 poll.

He added: “For the records, Shettima personally notified me of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it, and I have given my blessings to the Tinubu/ Shettima APC 2023 presidential ticket.

“We have given him and his principal our blessings and we implore all hands to be on deck as we work in unity to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

“All party stakeholders and members must work together to ensure that the APC wins the 2023 presidential election irrespective of whatever sentiments we may harbour.

“As an individual and a critical stakeholder of the APC, I am ready to work with the team and other stakeholders of the party to ensure its electoral victory in 2023 general elections at all levels.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the APC wins the coming elections in landslide.

“We are all APC members and should come together and campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and for the party to win the elections at all levels.

“From the depth of my heart, I support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and I believe that with Allah on our side, our victory is assured.”

