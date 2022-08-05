2023-poll:-apc-woman-leader-decry-exclusion-of-women-from-presidential-campaign-council

The North-central zonal woman leader of the All progressive congress (APC) Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu has decried the exclusion of women from the presidential campaign council of the party.

The campaign Council led by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has the former Edo State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as his deputy.

Zahrah in a statement said it is unfortunate that women who form the bulk of the electorates were not represented in the campaign council.

She noted: “It is very imperative to note that out of all the positions given to North-Central as part of the Presidential Campaign Council that no woman is found worthy of constituting the campaign council.

“This calls for serious concern about the exclusion of the North-Central Women who have shown capacity in various assignments and also delivered for the party in challenging times.

“We need to realize that fairness, equity, and justice within the party by ensuring that Women are well positioned in the affairs of the party and also occupy sensitive positions in the decision-making body of the party speak volumes of the ideals, norms, and progressive ethos the party profess as an inclusive one.

“The roles of Women in galvanizing support for the party can’t be over-emphasized and should not be at the execution stage only but should be included in the apex decision-making of the party such as the Presidential Campaign Council.”

She thereby implores the national leadership of the party to reverse the decision since women’s voices ought to be heard in all formations with their strong involvement for the victory of the party ahead of the 2023 poll.

She assured that the Women of North-Central will continue to mobilize and galvanize support for the party with the ignition of awareness which commenced with the PVC campaign with a great record achieved in all States of the region.

“We will continue in that momentum as we properly move into the electioneering mood, ” she noted.

“Our prayer is that our efforts and strives continuously be acknowledged and appreciated by giving Women of the region a critical sense of belonging in the decision-making body of the party.

“Let me reiterate our commitment toward the party’s victory as the 2023 general elections approach.”