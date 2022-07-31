2023-poll:-apc-pushes-for-diaspora-voting,-insists-tinubu-best-candidate

The ruling All progressive congress (APC) has called on the authorities to expedite action aimed at paving the way for Nigerians living abroad to participate in the electoral process of the country.

APC’s deputy national publicity secretary, Mr Yakubu Murtala Ajaka in a paper presented yesterday at a parley with Nigerians in Lambeth town hall London said the absence of participation by diaspora Nigerians in the voting process has robbed the nation of a huge voice in the decision-making process of choosing leaders for the country.

The party argued that the participation of Nigerians in the diaspora would spur them to contest for political offices and to make more contributions to the rebirth of the country.

The party enjoined the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to fast-track the process of organizing the process for those in the diaspora to vote to achieve the objective.

The party contended that its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would surely address the cry of marginalization that has also become a common feature among politicians and the electorates in the country.

The party described Tinubu as a bridge builder who is accommodating, resilient, with a vast knowledge of the people cutting across all regions, who sees every Nigerian as his fellow countryman irrespective of his or her religious and ethnic background.

Said he: “Tinubu, is blessed with a robust and fruitful relationship with Nigerians across the geo-political zones and indeed every state. His investment in making relationships stands him out as the best bridge builder that Nigeria needs now. His passion for youth development and engagement makes him different from others.

“I am convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that it is only Tinubu who understands the youth better that can give our youth and indeed, the young men in the diaspora, the opportunity to participate and contribute to the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

“Similarly, Nigeria needs a patriotic leader who can give others outside his geo-political zone, tribe and religion equal opportunity for self-actualization and service to the nation. He should be a leader with a firm belief in the potentialities of the country.

” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former executive Governor of Lagos state, Nigeria’s economic and commercial center. A former high-ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his election as the Presidential Candidate of the party, is undoubtedly the man with these sterling qualities..

“He has the advantage of combining both legislative and executive experiences for a more united and prosperous Nigeria which other candidates do not have.

“As a Governor in South West Nigeria, Tinubu had equal to none and employed the services of Nigerians from other states to serve in his cabinet. He laid sustainable policies that has continued to attract both local and international investments to Lagos state, while the people and government of the state get empowered economically.

“Let me conclude with the submission that with his wealth of experience, dynamism, bridge-building process, and economic acumen, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the best advantages compared to no other candidate to shape a prosperous future for Nigeria and its people. He remains the best candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.”