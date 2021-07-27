2023:-plateau-political-bigwigs-drum-support-for-lalong-presidency

With less than two years to the next general elections, some political bigwigs, as well as chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, have begun canvassing support for Governor Simon Lalong to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying “he possesses the leadership skills to take Nigeria to great heights and boost unity among the citizenry in the country.

The bigwigs, who cut across political party divides, met in Jos, the state capital, and said their resolve to support Governor Lalong for the presidency and to also commence campaigning for him was due to his prevailing “achievements, development strides and peaceful nature”.

Leader of the team, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said from the successes of Governor Lalong in the state and how he has been able to bridge the ethno-religious gap among the different segments, groups and individuals with divers ideologies, makes him a sure candidate anyone can bet on to deliver the nation and take it to its full height.

According to him, “Due to Governor Lalong’s quality leadership, that was why he was appointed the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, upon which he has been a bridge builder and engendered the relative peace, understanding and prosperity of the Northern region and the country at large.

He maintained that, “Despite the harsh economic reality in the country and the dwindling revenue to the state, Lalong has unprecedentedly continued payment of salaries, while other state governors could not meet up.

“Governor Lalong happens to be one of the rare politicians in this country who happens to understand the three arms of government, having begun his professional career as a lawyer (judiciary arm of government), served as a legislator and even became Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker (legislative arm) and then became the state governor (executive arm)”, he explained.

“Governor Lalong has the exhaustive knowledge of governance as a result of his experience in the three arms of government, and as such he would fit in and do well in any national political office.

“Governor Lalong has been a youth moulder through his numerous empowerment programmes and sports development.”

He added that youths in the state have never had it so good under any administration other than that of Governor Lalong.

Zazzaga urged all the people perpetrating violence and other mischievous acts to inflict pains on other people, and by extension discredit the government, to desist otherwise they will soon meet their waterloo.

He called on all and sundry to join hands with the leadership of the state, the nation at large and leaders at all levels so that they can work together and move the nation forward because the leaders alone cannot bring about development without the cooperation and support of the people.