2023: Peter Obi has no deal with Atiku, says Okupe

Peter Obi

ABUJA – Dr Doyin Okupe, Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, has described as false claims that Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has entered into a deal with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement made available to Sundiata Post on Wednesday, Okupe said: “I hereby categorically refute the false statement, making the rounds, that Peter Obi has made any deal with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP with respect to the 2023 presidential election. By the Grace of God and the massive acceptance and support of the Nigerian people, home and abroad, and especially the youths, Obi is far ahead of all other presidential candidates in the country.

He therefore cannot, logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidates or their parties.”

The campaign DG urged Nigerians to ignore the rumour, describing it as “cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp.”

Okupe said “The train of the OBIdient movement gathers more and more electorates on a hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.

“The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on our mission which is to TAKE BACK NIGERIA and hand it over to the Nigerian Youths, to secure their collective Destiny.

Our compelling commitment and promise is to MOVE NIGERIA FROM CONSUMPTION TO PRODUCTION and so Help us God.”

