2023: PDP, SDP, NNPP members join APC in Jigawa

No fewer than 546 members of different political parties have defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Mallam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The council chairman, Mallam Usaini Umar BK, stated this while receiving the decampees at Malam-Madori on Wednesday.

He said over 546 supporters of the opposition parties have dumped their parties and joined the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Deputy chairman APC Jigawa North East senatorial zone, Alhaji Ango Mallam-Madori, welcomed the decampees and promised to treat them as every other member of the party.

He urged them to unite themselves and work for the success of the party in the coming 2023 general elections.

Leader of the decampees, Mallam Muhammad Mai Yarbawa, said they left their parties over poor structure and failed promises.

He assured to work for the victory of the party in the coming general elections.

–