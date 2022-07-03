2023:-omo-agege-lauds-inec-for-extending-cvr

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

This is even as the Deputy President of the Senate called on eligible Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general yet to register to take advantage of the ongoing CVR exercise to do so and avoid last-minute rush.

The electoral body had last week directed its electoral officers to continue with the CVR nationwide.

It officially announced the extension on Friday after deliberations on some concerns around the exercise.

The electoral commission had fixed the exercise to end on June 30. However, given the renewed interest of Nigerians, the commission heeded their calls and extended the exercise.

Reacting to the development, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, called on eligible voters in the state to, as a matter of urgency, take advantage of the ongoing CVR so as not to disenfranchise themselves at the 2023 general election.

He also urged them to endeavour to complete the process at designated centers from where they can obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

He said going by recent developments in the state, he is convinced more than ever before that APC will take over the state in 2023.

“The CVR extension offers a golden opportunity to those who could not register for one reason or the other to do so. Their destiny is now in their own hands.

“Also, those above 18 years who have not yet registered, those yet to collect their PVCs or misplaced theirs as well as those who want their voting points or unit and area changed, effect correction(s) to their names, should endeavour to take advantage of the extension,” the organisation’s spokesperson said.