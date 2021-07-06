2023:-ohanaeze-asks-okorocha,-amaechi,-others-to-start-negotiation-on-igbo-presidency

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha; ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Governor Ifeanyi Uguwanyi of Enugu State and Ogbonnaya Onu, to commence consultation with other regions, ahead of the 2023 presidency.

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation made the remark while commending Southern governors for what it termed the “political wills and dexterity” to bluff President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion of opening grazing routes across the country and the pronunciation of the deadline for anti-grazing laws.

Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the decision is in line with the collective aspirations of Southern and middle belt Nigerians to have a lasting solution for ending the farmers-herders lingering crisis and opting for modernized ranches across the country.

In a statement, Isiguzoro said the southern Governors forum resolution on 2023 and avowal to Southern Presidency 2023, had put the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the spot.

He said: “This is a great decision to make the PDP revert to her original constitutionally preserved rotational Presidency which the PDP NWC led by Uche Secondus is trying to thwart for greedy purposes”, this shows that any political party that” anti-clockwise ” zones her presidential ticket outside the South will undoubtedly lose the bloc votes (of the South) to Political Parties that respects the aspirations of southern Governors and the people.

“The reinforcement of the collective bargaining of Igbos to succeed President Buhari in 2023 is the major responsibility of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apart from Owelle Rochas Okorocha, We are calling on Igbo Presidential hopefuls to boldly commence consultative outreach programs across the country and keep the hopes alive for 2023 Igbo Presidency Project, Mr. Peter Obi, Engr David Umahi Ogbonnaya Onu, Chibuike Amaechi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and others should open conversation with other regions for 2023, Igbo Presidency is the most equitable and justified project that Nigerians will gainfully embrace in 2023, as there is nothing to lose if Igbo succeed Buhari in 2023.”

