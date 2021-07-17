2023:-northern-youth-groups-say-south’s-demand-for-power-shift-offensive

Northern youth groups say the recent demand by the Southern Governors Forum for a power shift in 2023 is offensive

The groups stated that the demands suggest southern governors are inexperienced in political matters

The debate on whether power should shift to southern Nigeria or remain in the north has been ongoing for a few months

Yola – A total of forty-two (42) northern youth groups under the aegis of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has described southern governors’ demand for a southern president in 2023 as insensitive, offensive, and provocative.

The national president of the NYLF, Eliot Afiyo, who made the position of the groups known at a press conference in Yola, Adamawa state, said the southern governors have exposed their political inexperience and infancy with such demands.

The northern youth groups were reacting to one of the recent resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum.

Afiyo further said the declaration had established the fact that the southern governors lacked political mastery and planning.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We consider this declaration as provocative, insensitive, offensive, challenging and declaration of a political war which must be given thorough and intelligent consideration and action.”

Meanwhile, former Ogun state governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba, has revealed that the ruling party agreed on zoning during its merger stage.

According to Osoba, who was the chairman of the constitution drafting committee of the APC at the time, the gentlemen’s agreement was not drafted in the party’s rules in order not to go against the fundamental rights of anyone to aspire to any office in the country.

Chief Osoba also insisted that power must return to southern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his call for power to shift to the south.

Governor Zulum stated that power shift should be adopted because the unity of Nigeria is very important.

He added that the APC had zoned the presidency to northern Nigeria based on the agreement that in the year 2023, the presidency would go to the south.

