2023: North must give power to South – Shettima

A former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has said after President Muhammadu sees out his eight years as president of Nigeria, the South should be supported to produce his successor.

This came as Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, tasked Nigerians on unity, saying there was hope for a better future under the president.

Shettima stated this on Friday, while speaking at a public presentation of a book, titled: “Standing For The Truth With Courage,” written by Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama, the chairman, TETfund Research and Development Standing Committee.

He expressed his belief in equity, fairness, and justice, insisting it was the turn of the South to produce the next president of the country.

Shettima, who represents Borno Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said: “I believe in equity, justice, and fairness.

“After power has resided in the North for eight years, there is need for a power shift in the South.”

He further flayed the secessionist agitations going on in some parts of the country, saying what the country needed was unity among its various diverse groups.

