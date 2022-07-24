2023: No man will takeaway Ebonyi PDP guber ticket from me – Senator Ogba

The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi State, Senator Obinna Ogba at the weekend vowed that no man born of a woman will take away the Party’s ticket from him, especially as the 2023 general election approaches.

Ogba who is representing Ebonyi Central senatorial zone at the national assembly, said this while addressing supporters and party leaders at his campaign office in Ebonyi State.

“I don’t know how to thank you. When I came out of the Airport, the crowd that I saw was so intimidating and I asked myself, are these Ebonyi people? you have made me proud and I will not disappoint you.

“I made a promise to you that this mandate given to me, no man born of a woman will take it away. I may not have money, but I have grace.

“Don’t be deceived. I have been in this party from day one when PDP was formed in August 1998 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja and till today, I am still in PDP.

“Some of these people, I gave them membership cards and some of them have no membership card until we started contesting this election.

“I always say it, the court does not belong to one person, court belongs to all of us and they said it is only the hope of the common man.

“I know that in the end, God’s decision is the final. The one they went has favoured me, if they go back that one will still favour me.

“Don’t fear, believe in God. Social media is not PDP. By the time we will come to social media, they will disappear. I am here to thank all of you who have stood behind me and others.

“I am not the only one in this struggle, we are many in Ebonyi PDP who have been having sleepless nights, we are so many including some candidates. So, I will not take the credit alone and I want to assure you that your prayers will take us to the promised land because God knows our hearts and he knows why we are contesting and what we have for the Ebonyi people.

“I plead with you, don’t shake in your support because there is no fear at all. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t want to talk too much. The day we will talk too much will come and very very soon.

“Don’t listen to gossip, be focused. The National Working Committee of the party conducted only one election in Ebonyi State and that is what is important, that is the cardinal point. The election of 4th and 5th June is the only election the National conducted.

“There is no way court will now conduct the election, it is only when the election was not properly done. Somebody who did not contest for Senate, he didn’t contest for House of Reps, he did not contest for House of Assembly and he went to court and said, cancel this election, what is his interest? Time will tell and I don’t want to talk further than this.

“We don’t belong to people who question court decisions. The court decision, if they do the one we don’t like, we will go upstairs and they will interpret it. This Ebonyi State belongs to all of us, it doesn’t belong to one person.

“All of us own Ebonyi State and you know, since 1999, Ebonyi State belongs to PDP and PDP belongs to Ebonyi State and now, 2023, PDP will still win Ebonyi State. That’s the assurance I am giving to all of you” he stressed.