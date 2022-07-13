2023: No cause for alarm – Senator Sankara reacts to APC’s same faith ticket

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Danladi Abdullahi Sankara has applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for picking former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his Vice Presidential Candidate running mate.

Sankara said the choice of Senator Kashim has further brightened the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure victory in next year’s general election.

He stated this while addressing party leaders and supporters during the week in Jigawa State.

He expressed confidence in the wisdom of Asiwaju Tinubu and the capabilities of Senator Kashim Shettima who he described as a competent, cerebral, tested and accomplished leader.

“By the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the next year’s general election Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has proved himself as a leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him to provide the desired leadership that would improve the welfare Nigerians,” Sankara said.

“Senator Shettima is capable and well prepared. We are together with him in this 9th Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities, he will complement the efforts of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation.”

On the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Senator Sankara pointed out that there was no cause for alarm or apprehension by any group, especially as both Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima are patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians who are very conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration.