Home NEWS 2023: Nigerians should pray against war – Lagos cleric
NEWSNews Africa

2023: Nigerians should pray against war – Lagos cleric

by admin2 admin2
0 views
2023: Nigerians should pray against war – Lagos cleric

Prophet Bisi Olujobi has called for prayers to ward off war in Nigeria after the 2023 elections.

The Lagos-based cleric, the General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, urged Nigerians to “be careful and prayerful” as he sees “war will emerge through the outcome of next year’s election.”

The clergyman predicted that the general polls would take an ethnic dimension, with a display of loyalty to tribes.

“The outcome, if care is not taken, will result in war as every tribe will want to flex their superiority. Each tribe will queue at the back of their kinsmen who are the major contestants,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Olujobi added that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele may be removed from the position soon.

“Emefiele will be fired any moment from now and he should pray never to end in jail”, the Prophet asserted.

Emefiele and the apex bank have been in the news since the announcement of the naira redesign amid a free fall of the local currency.

Olujobi, also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to be ready for “massive betrayal”.

The septuagenarian revealed that his vision about the ex-Lagos governor’s followers showed treachery by them “in the dying minutes”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Africa: Climate Briefs

Eritrea: A Better Chance for Longer, Healthier Lives...

Ghana: Protesters Demand Akufo-Addo’s Resignation Over Economic Crisis

M23 rebellion in DRC: Hundreds of young people...

Box Cart race brings thrills to Bo Kaap...

Rwanda accuses DR Congo jet of violating airspace

Chad: President Déby appoints 104 more members to...

Kenya Airways strike: pilots’ union officials summoned to...

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife And Sick Daughter, Sonia...

I Would Have Being A Criminal If I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.