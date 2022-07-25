2023:-mikano-generators-denies-atiku-ownership

The management of Mikano Generators has denied any ownership or vested interest in the company by former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It was gathered that there had been rumours, particularly on social media that Mikano Generators is owned by Atiku.

To this end, fears were high that the PDP candidate would try to protect his business interest which would negatively affect the nation’s electricity sector should he eventually win the 2023 presidency.

However, a statement by the Managing Director of Mikano International Limited, Firas Mamfouk, has distanced the organization from Atiku.

It urged members of the public to disregard any report of affiliation, association or endorsement by Atiku, adding that such is totally false.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (amongst other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the company is owned by/affiliated with HE Atiku Abubakar.

“This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Maikano International Limited.

“Please be informed that Maikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated authorised, endorsed by or in any way officially concerned with HE Atiku Abubakar.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news.”