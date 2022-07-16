Home NEWS 2023: Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche reveals presidential candidate he will support
2023: Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche reveals presidential candidate he will support

by News
The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche has identified the presidential candidate he will support in 2023.

Kanu-Uche said he would only support a presidential candidate who doesn’t engage in vote-buying.

The Prelate disclosed this on Friday at the graduation ceremony of 160 members of the church in Enugu diocese, who were trained on various vocational skills, NAN reports.

Kanu-Uche, who did not name any presidential candidate, cautioned Nigerians against selling their votes.

According to the cleric, politicians who engage in vote-buying have nothing to offer Nigerians.

“I know that most of the candidates have nothing to offer, but any presidential candidate that shares money will not receive my vote.

“Only those who have no money to share but offer themselves for service will get my vote,” he said.

