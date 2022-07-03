2023:-labour-leader-warns-nigerians-against-repeating-2015-mistake 

The immediate past Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, yesterday, warned Nigerians against repeating the mistake made in 2015, as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has not shown he has a clear-cut ideology to tackle the challenges.

He claimed Obi may not have solutions to the myriad of problems bedeviling the country, as he has not convinced most Nigerians on how he would solve the problems.

Emelieze, who spoke with The Guardian, said Obi is not different from those contesting from the major political parties such as Senator Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He pointed out that Obi does not belong to the labour movement but moves from one political party to another.







According to him, for Nigerian workers to accept him he must profess socialist ideology. He said: “Obi is a lesser evil among the presidential frontrunner, but Obi may not have solution for Nigeria’s problems.







“If we do not want to make the mistake we made when Buhari was being sold to us, we need to ask Obi some critical questions.”

We want to know his ideology and how he intends to solve the myriad of problems bedeviling the country.

“How is he going to take Nigeria from being a consuming to producing nation? We should shed the toga of tribalism. What did he achieve as Anambra State Governor? Also, when Senator Bola Tinubu was Governor of Lagos, what did he achieve? From Anambra to Lagos, it was all about propaganda. These people are propagandists.







“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was once a Vice President. He is an apostle of capitalism. He is an ardent exponent of privatisation. All his actions and policies are tilting towards privatisation and capitalism. We cannot support such politician.”

