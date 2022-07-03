2023:-kwankwaso-reveals-his-options-for-running-mate

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he could pick a Southerner from the party to be his running mate.

Kwankwaso stated this while speaking with reporters after inaugurating the state office of the NNPP in Gombe State.

He however did not rule out choosing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

On the choice of his running mate, Kwankwaso said “we have options in the NNPP in the South to pick a good vice president and one of them is the Labour Party man you are talking about.”

Kwankwaso also talked up the chances of the NNPP in next year’s general elections.

According to him, they have the structure, organisation and population across the country to contest and win elections.