Home NEWS 2023: Kwankwaso reveals his options for running mate
NEWSNews Africa

2023: Kwankwaso reveals his options for running mate

by News
0 views
2023:-kwankwaso-reveals-his-options-for-running-mate

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he could pick a Southerner from the party to be his running mate.

Kwankwaso stated this while speaking with reporters after inaugurating the state office of the NNPP in Gombe State.

He however did not rule out choosing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

On the choice of his running mate, Kwankwaso said “we have options in the NNPP in the South to pick a good vice president and one of them is the Labour Party man you are talking about.”

Kwankwaso also talked up the chances of the NNPP in next year’s general elections.

According to him, they have the structure, organisation and population across the country to contest and win elections.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

First vessel berths as Lekki port takes delivery...

NYSC DG warns corps members against drug abuse,...

War: Thank God, Ukraine’s missiles fired at us...

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie suspended for...

EPL: Ten Hag identifies player to take over...

Solomon King’s murder: Buhari, Hope Uzodinma, Army under...

2023: We’ll make Atiku lose his state –...

Three arrested for alleged rape, initiating teenage girl...

EPL: Man Utd issues strong warning to Ronaldo...

BREAKING: IGP Transfers Osun CP, Olokode

Leave a Reply