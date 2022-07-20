2023: I’ll remain loyal, committed to you – Tinubu to Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has pledged to remain committed and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu spoke at the State House on Wednesday when he accompanied his running mate, Kashim Shettima to see the President shortly after he(Shettima) was unveiled by the leadership of the party on Wednesday.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu, Spokesman to the President, said Tinubu pledged to remain “loyal and devoted” to the President.

He also promised that Shettima will not be for the “troika of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri,” but would be a vice President for all Nigerians, not minding their ethnicity, religion or geographical place of origin.

Garba Shehu said that in his remarks, Shettima thanked Buhari for his “empathy, support and positive role,” leading to his emergence as Running Mate to the APC presidential candidate.

He praised the President for having “a special place in your heart for Borno and Northeast,” adding, “I can cite 20-30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.”

Speaking further, Shettima pointed to the establishment of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, and the Independent Power Plant for Maiduguri by the NNPC, “after many years of darkness,” saying that “words cannot describe our appreciation of your support. We will remain eternally grateful.”