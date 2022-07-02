2023: “I have benefitted from Tinubu and his wife” – Jide Kosoko gives reason for supporting Tinubu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has given reasons for supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The thespian stirred reactions a few days ago after he and some other actors in the Yoruba movie industry, the likes of Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Yinka Quadri, and Funke Daramola-Salako, openly declared their support for Tinubu.

He also appealed to Nigerians to give the former Lagos state governor a chance to become president because the country needs him.

Speaking on his support for Tinubu in an interview with Bioreports News’s Saturday Beat, the actor noted that he and other Nollywood stars have benefitted from Tinubu’s benevolence in the past.