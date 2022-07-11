2023: He’ll deliver Borno to him – Adeyanju reacts as Tinubu picks Muslim running mate

Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based rights activist, has reacted to the decision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to pick a Muslim running mate for the 2023 elections.

Tinubu announced former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

The national leader said he settled for Shettima based on his competence and ability to deliver.

Reacting to the development, Adeyanju, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, said, “Tinubu’s pick of Shettima is a very strong ticket.

“His VP pick will naturally deliver Borno State to him.”

Tinubu had, in June this year, emerged as the APC’s presidential flag bearer.

He scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi, who pulled 316 votes and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who scored 235 votes.