2023:-group-raises-alarm-over-plot-to-attack,-destabilise-akwa-ibom-state-govt

Security agencies in Akwa Ibom state have been placed on red alert by the Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF

The group is alleging that there are plans to destabilise the Akwa Ibom state government by insiders

The IDF vowed to expose sponsors of the conspiracy and assured Governor Udom Emmanuel of their support

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uyo – The Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF, has alleged that there is a secret plot to launch well-coordinated attacks on the person of the Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and the Akwa Ibom state government.

According to the group, the attack is being hatched by some inside members of the Emmanuel-led administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The IDF assured Governor Emmanuel of their total support.

Photo credit: Mr. Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Serious allegations against top Akwa Ibom state government officials

. monitored a press conference in Uyo by IDF’s president, Chief Solomon Andem, and secretary, Adede Ifiok Asikpo, Esq where the allegations were made.

They said they are in possession of credible intelligence that some high-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and government officials in the state in alliance with some desperate politicians seeking elective offices in 2023 have perfected plans to start a massive media campaign against the personality of the governor.

The group also said the PDP chieftains have also resolved to start leaking sensitive government information and documents aimed at bringing the government to disrepute and damage its credibility and acceptability.

Asikpo specifically said it was against the rule for a government official to stay within the administration to undermine the powers that be from within.

He said the right thing for any appointee of government who feels he or she can no longer support the vision and objectives of the administration is for such an individual to honourably tender his resignation and step aside than remain in government and sabotage the government’s efforts.

The IDF declared support for Governor Emmanuel

The group vowed to expose politicians who are the sponsors of the plot, warning them to in their own interest, desist from going on with such plans.

IDF called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to remain resolute and courageous in the face of sponsored attacks that will come in the days and months ahead, promising to stand by him till the end of his administration.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel recently urged members of the PDP caucus in Akwa Ibom state to be united, dedicated, and committed to the ideals of the party.

The governor also encouraged the party members to work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

He made the comment on Monday, June 28 while presiding over a meeting of the caucus at the Government House, Uyo, in his capacity as the party leader in the state.

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors Forum recently extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Emmanuel, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation, and competence in the management of his Akwa Ibom state’s resources.

The governors made the assertion after witnessing the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom state-owned Airline, Ibom Air.

They stated that Governor Emmanuel’s ingenuity has brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

Source: . News