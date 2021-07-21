Akase

By David Odama – Lafia

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, a pressure group under the aegies of Concern Benue indigenes in Nasarawa state (CBILN), Wednesday, endorsed Terver Akase, the chief press secretary to the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom as their pre­ferred governorship aspirant.

They have vowed to compel governor Ortom to ensure that Akase is anointed as a consensus candidate to continue with the remarkable landmark achievements the state is witnessing under the present administration in the state.

The group in a statement signed by it’s Coor­dinator, James Agashi and the Secretary Okpanachi Orokpo, the CBILN said that Akase was chosen based on his determination, commitment and interest shown so far on the development and transformation of the state especially in the area of human capital development.

Accordinging to the leaders of the group, “Having looked into the antecedents of all governorship aspirants, the group decided to support an aspirant with no biased antecedent and who is interested in the develop­ment of Benue state.

We decided to pull our strength for the emer­gence of a technocrat, public servant who knows the needs of the masses, a candidate who has the experience in dealing with the public, not a politician”, the group stated.

CBILN claimed it is fronting for Akase, the Konshisha born Journalist and a fellow of several professional bodies, because of his antecedent in both the civil and public service.

According to the statement, “Akase knows the masses much more , his relationship with the people which has given us the assurance that the CPS would consolidate on the gain of his boss and influence physical devel­opment, impact on the lives of Benue people as he has been doing even at his level”..

The group called on the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom to throw his weight behind Akase who will consolidate on his achievements for the overall development of Benue State as consultations for the 2023 governorship election continues.

