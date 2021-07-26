Home NEWS 2023: Get your PVC, rescue Nigeria from APC maladministration – PDP Govs to Nigerians
2023: Get your PVC, rescue Nigeria from APC maladministration – PDP Govs to Nigerians

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have called on Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election for better governance.

The governors, who met on Monday in Bauchi State, urged eligible voters to ensure that they obtain the Permanent Voters Card, PVC to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s “maladministration”.

The call was contained in a communique issued by the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Mohd at the end of the meeting

It reads in part, “The PDP Governors enjoined all Nigerians of goodwill to take advantage of the ongoing registration of Voters by INEC to register to vote, thereby arming themselves with the necessary tools in the struggle to rescue Nigeria from the APC maladministration.

“Furthermore, the general public, especially our youths and women are implored to use the opportunity of the PDP E-REGISTRATION exercise which will kick off soon, to register as PDP members, while PDP Members should update their membership electronically.”

Nigerians tired of APC – Makinde

