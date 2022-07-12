2023:-ex-gov-resigns-from-apc-over-tinubu’s-choice-of-shettima

The first Military Administrator of Abia State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena (rtd) has resigned from the party.

Ajobena dumped APC over the decision of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The APC National Caucus member said the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party was “the highest level of insensitivity to the Christian faith in the country.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Ajobena said Tinubu was disrespectful to Christians in the country.

He stressed that Tinubu’s action showed that APC members could easily be bought over by money.

The statement reads partly: “Tinubu is not my enemy; I am not against him. But let’s call a spade a spade. It is not my character to be a double agent; I am not pretending; even though I like the APC, the right thing should be done.

“The decision could be described as one that portrays arrogance and total disrespect to us, Christians, in the APC.

“Such an action is a minus to our democratic system.

“A man must stand for something, else will fall for anything; hence, I am quitting”.

Over the weekend, Tinubu had announced former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

This was after his placeholder, Kabiru Masari, stepped down from the role.