Home NEWS 2023 Elections: I Believe In Rotational Presidency – Governor Sule
NEWSNews Africa

2023 Elections: I Believe In Rotational Presidency – Governor Sule

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
2023-elections:-i-believe-in-rotational-presidency-–-governor-sule

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency for all regions to benefit.

The governor made this call on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, amid increasing demand that the South should be given the presidential slot.

“I believe in the rotational presidency in Nigeria, I strongly believe in that,” he said. “This is my view, it is not the view of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.”

READ ALSO: 2023: Igbo Presidency In God’s Hands – Umahi

While noting that he is a beneficiary of rotation in the emerging governor of Nasarawa, he noted that the best person from the zone should emerge as the nation’s President.

A file photo of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.
A file photo of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to make their positions known on zoning.

The southeast, southwest and south-south zones make up the southern region.

South-south produced former President Goodluck Jonathan, who ruled for five years.

Southwest produced Olusegun Obasanjo from Ogun State, who ruled for eight years. Obasanjo was president between 1999 and 2007.

The southeast comprising the Igbo states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo are fiercely agitating for zoning of the presidential power in 2023.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What FG, ASUU Discussed At Evaluation Meeting

2023: Igbo Presidency In God’s Hands – Umahi

Tokyo 2020: Igali Praises Oborududu, Says Wrestlers Not...

FG, ASUU meet in Abuja, as Ngige expresses...

Third wave: Sanwo-Olu cautions Lagosians as 30 die...

UNIBEN announces resumption date for 2021 session –...

Adamawa Court Jails Youth Two Years For ‘Insulting’...

Nnamdi Kanu: Anglican Archbishop clarifies involvement in arrest,...

COVID-19: FG threatens stricter restrictions, as one in...

BREAKING: IGP appoints DCP Disu to replace suspended...

Leave a Reply