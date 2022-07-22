2023 election: Tinubu’s victory will be APC’s parting gift to Buhari – Adamu

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has said the party will ensure the victory of presidential flagbearer Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Adamu spoke on Saturday at a meeting of party leaders with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

‘‘Our main goal is to see the success of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“There’s no better parting gift (to Buhari) than to ensure that the APC produces the next President”, he noted.

Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman, Atiku Bagudu told Buhari that he had set a precedent for internal democracy in parties.

The governor of Kebbi state said the Nigerian leader was determined to see the democratic process work.

“What we have seen is that democratic processes can produce very excellent results.”

Bagudu added that the ruling platform has a candidate and a running mate (Kashim Shettima) “whom we are all proud of”.