2023-election:-peter-obi’s-‘fan’-threatens-to-shoot-atiku,-tinubu’s-supporters-[video]

The video of a Nigerian issuing a threat ahead of the 2023 presidential election emerged at the weekend.

The youth is seen brandishing a pistol while campaigning for Peter Obi in a violent manner.

After corking the handgun, the young man said he did that to prove it was a real firearm.

He then warned those who wouldn’t vote for Peter Obi to stay away from polling units.

“I go reach polling unit see men dey vote for Atiku or Tinubu. How far? Una go understand.

“If you know say you no go vote Peter Obi, no come out…no come out.

“Shebi you dey see am (I think you are seeing it)”, he threatened as he corked the gun again.

In reply, Twitter users urged security agencies to investigate the disturbing video.

Obi, a former banker and two-time governor of Anambra, is the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a former vice president.

Lagos ex-governor Bola Tinubu is the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).