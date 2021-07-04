2023-election:-obasanjo-set-to-create-new-political-party

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is reportedly plotting to establish a new political party ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to bioreports, the new party would accommodate aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A source revealed that while Obasanjo may have claimed resignation from political activities, he remains active in the mobilisation of people particularly in determining who wins major offices in the 2023 elections.

The source also stated that the former president is convinced that the APC and PDP are likely to be embroiled in serious political conflicts that would leave them in a bad shape to be able to contest and win the forthcoming elections.

“Even as the name for the hybrid party has not been made public as we speak, Baba (Obasanjo) is seriously mobilising his keen loyalists and die-hard supporters across the country to actualise his dream of installing a government that would be answerable to him,” the source said.

The source also noted that Obasanjo is hoping to harvest many key members of the two major political parties into his new party as a result of the forthcoming preparations for 2023.

The source said Obasanjo is increasingly becoming worried over what he described as the overbearing influence of a South-South governor in the PDP and his simmering altercation with the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

“Baba is afraid of the growing personalisation of the party by one man and the growing rancour with other stakeholders of the PDP and he does not want to put all his eggs into the troubled ship,” the source added.

“In fact, it was for these reasons that the former President has been moving round and consulting with those he believes can help in realising the new political thinking”.

The source said Obasanjo has already scheduled a strategic meeting with his loyalists and associates to assess the progress made by the new group for Tuesday, July 13.