2023 election: ‘Nigerians should look beyond religion’ – Tinubu explains Shettima’s selection

All Progressives Congress (APC), 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has given further insight into why he selected Kashim Shettima as running mate.

The former Borno State governor is the Senator representing the state’s central district in the national assembly.

On Saturday in Abuja, Tinubu met with Speakers of states governed by the APC led by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos.

The lawmakers visited the standard bearer to congratulate him on his victory at the June special convention.

Tinubu commended the Speakers for the roles they played ahead of his emergence.

The flagbearer appealed to Nigerians to see beyond religion in their quest to strengthen democracy and make Nigeria better.

On Shettima, the politician said he made the decision after “wide consultations and some considerations”.

Reiterating his flexibility to spiritual ideologies, Tinubu noted: “I am a Muslim married to a Christian, a pastor.”

The APC co-founder further described the Senator as a patriotic and passionate man with the capacity to serve.

He explained that since the APC national chairman, Abubakar Adamu from the North Central, it was just right to look at another zone in the region.

Tinubu praised the President Muhammadu Buhari for his magnanimity and understanding on the issue of the selection of Shettima.

