2023 election: Nigeria will gain a lot with Igbo Presidency – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that Nigeria will lose nothing but rather gain a lot if an Igbo man becomes President of the country.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Ekweremadu said he was still nursing the hope that Igbo Presidency will be achieved.

The lawmaker, who countered claims of power being all about negotiation through compromise, described it as a psychological thing, adding that Nigeria stands to gain stabilization if Igbo’s are given a chance to rule.

“Public and private arguments have been raised in this aspect, negotiations have taken place, compromises are being done.

Ekweremadu provides roadmap for Nigeria’s new Constitution

“I have not lost faith in that happening because 2023 is still around the corner, but it’s left for people like you in the media, and Nigerians as a whole to decide.

“When people are unjustly treated, it’s unlikely for them to be interested in peace.

“For a man who stays in a house, it’ll be irresponsible for him to put fire in that same house if his doing everything to make sure that his family is living together.

“What will Nigeria lose if an Igbo man becomes president? Nothing! The best they can get is to help stabilise the country.

“Whatever happens will help to stabilize the country and frankly speaking, the country stands a chance to gain a lot if an Igbo presidency is achieved,” he said.