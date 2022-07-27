2023-election:-el-rufai,-others-move-to-curb-defection-from-apc

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja
27 July 2022 |
3:04 pm
Ahead of the 2023 poll, the Kaduna state chapter of the All progressive congress (APC) has constituted a panel led by Governor Ahmad Nasiru El-Rufai aimed at curbing defection from the party in recent times.
The measure is coming barely less than one week after no fewer than 15 chieftains of the party based on the alleged absence of internal democracy in the party.
The El-Rufai-led panel comprising state working committee, local government chairmen, elected representatives, elders, and members of the state executive council was saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to aggrieved aspirants of various elective seats that lost out in the recently held primaries of the party.
The decision was arrived at during the zonal leadership parley chaired by the APC National Vice Chairman North-West, Malam Salihu Lukman held yesterday in Kaduna.
Lukman urged participants to approach the issue of reconciling the aggrieved chieftains of the party with a sense of sincerity.
Governor El-Rufai assured the meeting of his readiness to give the necessary support for the success of the Committee’s assignment before the campaign starts.
