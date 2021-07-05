The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has opened up on why he would not contest the 2023 presidency.

El-Rufai said he would not contest due to his age.

Speaking with BBC in Kaduna over the weekend, the governor said he cannot rule Nigeria at 62 because he is too old.

He said Nigerians now see him in a bad light due to speculations that he would contest for the presidency.

There has been speculation that El-Rufai was jostling for the presidency or the position of the Vice President in 2023.

Dismissing the speculations, El-Rufai said ruling Nigeria would have effects on him due to his age.

The governor noted that being the president of Nigeria was a very serious job he can not undertake with his age.

According to El-Rufai: “Governing Nigeria is a serious job, which is obviously too much for a 62-year-old man. Look at me, look at my grey hair.

“If you see my picture when I was sworn in, my hair was very black but look at how it has become. This is a very difficult job and that is just state governor, one state out of 36.

“Presidency of Nigeria is a very serious job, it is too much for a 62-year-old.

“I have been suffering this presidential ambition suspicion since 2006, I have suffered it for 15 years today, and I am sick and tired of it.

“There are people that are out to paint me in a particular picture so that I will be out of the presidential race, but they don’t know that I am not in any race anywhere,” El-Rufai said.

