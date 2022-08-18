2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu

Foremost Nigerian activist and social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has said it is in the hands of the Nigerian people to do away with the present political class that hasn’t worked and vote in competent leaders.

In a series of tweets, Thursday afternoon, via her verified Twitter handle @AishaYesufu, Yesufu said Nigerians cannot keep voting in the same people and expect a different result.

Using education as a point of reference, where ASUU has been on strike for six months, she said with the present debacle in the education sector, Nigerians cannot keep voting in the same people and expect a different result.

“Going into the 2019 election, there was ASUU strike. Going into the 2023 election, there is ASUU strike. You cannot keep voting in the same people and expect a different result, she said.

Making reference to a reposted video she did a year ago titled ‘the future project: young and emerging leaders, Yesufu, advised Nigerians not to listen to anyone telling them that they cannot make their candidate win.

“I did this video a year ago. It seemed almost impossible then that what is happening now would happen. I am so glad that Nigerians are saying #EnoughisEnough, she added.

She further advised Nigerians to do away with inept leaders and go for competence and capacity.

“Nigerian people, it’s in our hands to do away with the political class that hasn’t worked and vote in leaders on the basis of competence, character, capacity and compassion. Nigeria is worth fighting for, Nigeria is worth standing for” she added.

Yesufu has been an advocate of good governance and social justice in Nigeria.