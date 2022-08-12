2023:-dariye-debunks-rumours-of-running-for-senate,-as-lalong-visits-him,-nyame

Contrary to media reports making the rounds that the recently released past Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Joshua Dariye is planning to run for the senatorial seat of Plateau Central, the former governor has debunked the rumour, describing it as “unfounded and untrue” as he has not bought form or done anything to that effect.

bioreports recalls that just days after his release, reports have been making the rounds that he is planning to run for the senatorial seat of Plateau Central under the Labour Party.

Dariye debunked the rumour when Governor Simon Lalong, in the company of his wife (Regina), some National Assembly members, and members of the State Executive Council, visited him at his residence in Jos.

He advised politicians in the state to unite in promoting the interest of the citizenry.

According to him, “governance is an opportunity for those in charge to do their best and leave posterity to judge their efforts as no one can finish the business of Government in a day.”

Dariye said he was full of appreciation to God for making his release possible and also using people like Governor Lalong and President Muhammadu Buhari to make his release possible.

He narrated his ordeal in prison and said it was a difficult moment but God saw him through and made him survive.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Lalong appreciated God for his release and encouraged him and his family.

Lalong told the former governor that the entire state received the news of his release with joy because they have been praying for him since his travails and incarceration happened.

He said, “so much prayer and appeal was made towards the pardon granted, and thankfully, the President was magnanimous to accept to grant the pardon.”

The Governor, while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Dariye another opportunity, said, “this is the time for you to reflect and forgive people that may have offended you as has been your practice during previous challenges.”

He prayed to God to continue to give him sound health even as he offers to advise the state while making available his vast knowledge for the good of the people.

Thereafter, the delegation visited the residence of former Taraba State Governor Jolly Nyame who also expressed deep appreciation for the role that Lalong played towards his pardon and release.

Nyame said he was highly encouraged by the love and care shown towards him and Dariye, saying the experience of the past will be put behind so that they forge forward.

Lalong, while congratulating him on his freedom, said the entire people of Taraba and Plateau states are excited about their release because they share historic ties that have bonded them together over many years.

While urging Nyame to also forgive anyone that might have offended him in the course of his ordeal, Lalong said the act of forgiveness brings total “healing and freedom”.

Prayers were offered at both visits for the good health, protection, and safety of the two former Governors.