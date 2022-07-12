2023:-christian-politicians-in-apc-warn-against-muslim-muslim-ticket

Christian politicians in the nineteen Northern States within the All Progressives Congress, APC have warned of dire consequences of the Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

The party’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu had on Sunday announced former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Reacting to the Choice of the former Governor of Borno State, the group stressed that the country’s unity is of utmost importance and not any other thing.

It further explained that without unity it would be impossible to build.

In a Communique issued at the end of its meeting on Monday night, the Christian politicians said it would be difficult for them to sell the party candidates to their constituencies.

In the document signed by Prof Doknan DD Sheni and General Ishaya G Bauka, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group argued that the situation of the country now cannot be compared to what it was in 1993 when the people settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

They added, “The selection of a Moslem vice presidential candidate portrays insensitivity to Christians in the country.

“The fear of the Christians in the north and the nation, in general, is that the APC will be viewed as an Islamic party.”

They further argued that if it was not possible in 2015, now is not the best time to introduce it.

“More so, that we are apprehensive that the person picked might have had a hand in the Chibok girls saga and other terror activities

“Moslem -Moslem ticket would undermine the election chances of Christian candidates in APC in the various states in the North.

“The Christians in the north and the whole nation are highly aggravated.

“The Chairman of the party is a Moslem, Deputy Chairman north, a Moslem, the President of the Senate, a Moslem, the Speaker and Deputy, Moslems and now both the Presidential and Vice-presidential candidates are Moslems. Apart from violating the constitution in section 14 subsection 3, if this was to be reversed, that all these were Christians, can any Moslem in the North sell the APC presidential tickets to any Moslem ummah?

The group warned that “If this selection of a Moslem Vice President candidate is not changed, there will be serious and grave consequences.”

The group further added, “At this moment of national peril, what should be paramount in Nigeria is unity and not infrastructure or economy. For without unity we cannot build. Any party or candidate that elevates the greed of a few above the needs of the many has no business running the affairs of Nigeria.