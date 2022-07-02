Home NEWS 2023 Census: NPC Recruits One Million Adhoc To Conduct First Digital Headcount
2023 Census: NPC Recruits One Million Adhoc To Conduct First Digital Headcount

by News
The National Population Commission (NPC) has revealed that it will recruit one million ad-hoc staff to conduct the first digital and technology base headcount in April next year.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Basiru Isa Kwara, while briefing newsmen in Dutse, Jigawa state capital shortly after the opening of the three-days training of 110 enumerators recruited for the conduct of trial census at nine local government areas in the state.

The chairman who was represented by the federal commissioner of the commission in Kano, Dr Ismail Lawan Suleiman said about eight thousand enumeration areas were selected nationwide for the trial census to test the preparedness of the main census next year.

Alhaji Nasiru Isa Kwara explained that the commission will conduct the first digital and technology base headcount in April next year. He said it was in the commission’s resolve to take the main census electronic that the recruitment of workers to manage the exercise will also be e-recruitment.

According to him “the trial census will not form the basis of the 2023 headcount, but to address issues that might arise and find solutions to address the challenges during the main census next year.”

He said, “nine local government areas were selected in Jigawa state to conduct the trial census based on the three senatorial zones.”

They include Hadejia, Mallam Madori and Birniwa in Jigawa east, Kazaure , Babura and Maigatari in Jigawa north west and Miga, Dutse and Birnin Kudu in Jigawa central.

He called on stakeholders in various states where the exercise will be conducted to give maximum cooperation to ensure its success.

