2023-census:-npc-disowns-recruitment-portal

The National Population Commission, NPC, has disclosed that it is working to uncover those behind the fake ‘NPC’ recruitment of 2021/2022 portal being circulated inviting Nigerians to apply for employment for the Trial Census and 2023 Population and Housing Census in the country.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Director Public Affairs, Isiaka Yahaya, on Thursday, said the information is totally false and misleading and treated as a scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job applicants.

Yahaya stated that the commission will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on the perpetrators in its quest to conduct its first fully digital population and housing census in Nigeria next year that will be credible and acceptable.

The commission disclosed that the recruitment of 14,461 field functionaries has already been concluded and the trial census commenced on the 27th of June 2022.

“The commission wishes to disassociate itself from the portal and reiterates the fact that its recruitment portal for the ongoing trial census is no longer active and was shut down the moment the commission concluded its recruitment process for the exercise. Scammers are warned to desist from this inglorious act.

“All communication related to the issue of the commission will be disseminated through its official platforms which include media advertisement, the NPC website, and verified social media platforms,” the statement stated

The commission then assured Nigerians of its commitment to transparency in the conduct of all activities related to the conduct of the trail census including the recruitment of ad hoc staff.