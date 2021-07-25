2023: CAN pushes for Christian President – The Nation Newspaper

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on Saturday said the next President should be a Christian to ensure balance in leadership.

YOWICAN also said rotation of the office of the President will promote equity, unity and peace.

It warned bandits and kidnappers to desist from perpetrating evil and put a stop to the ongoing kidnappings and killings.

The Christian association also pledged collaboration with Muslims and Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) towards peace building.

These were contained in a communique at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of YOWICAN and read by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere.

Enwere said: “The next President should come 2023 should be a Christian because the present administration, the president is a Muslim and so the President should rotate amongst the Christians and Muslims so that there will be balance in the leadership of Nigeria.

“We have competent Christian leaders who can represent and manage the affairs of this country. We urge our leaders to fully participate in politics so that we can produce a good president for Nigeria.

“That YOWICAN shall continue to collaborate and work in concert with brothers from the Muslim faith to pursue the desired peace, unity and progress of the nation; and more particularly under the auspices of the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC).”

The CAN youths demanded the immediate release of all abductees and particularly the students of the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna State, who have been in captivity.

The NEC meeting held at the National Christian Centre on Saturday was attended by National Executive Members, Zonal Leaders, State Leaders (drawn from the 36 States of the Federation plus the FCT) and representatives from the Blocs/denominations under CAN.