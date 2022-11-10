2023: BVAS data will be secured, says INEC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission has assured that data on the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System will be secured and not compromised.

The Deputy Director of ICT, INEC, Lawrence Bayode, made this known on Wednesday morning while fielding questions on the Channels TV Sunrise programme.

Bayode also noted that the BVAS would not be hacked on election day.

He said, “I want to say again that we have done everything to ensure that the BVAS is not compromised. The data on the BVAS will be secured.

“After the poll, when the data is transmitted to our backend server, the data in transit will be secured. By the time the data gets to our backend server, the data will also be secured there.

“We have looked at the machine, and we looked at a lot of things. As I said earlier, you cannot build such a system and would not fortify the system to solidify it.

“Whether we like it or not, people will try a lot to beat this system. But the more they try, the more they meet a brick wall.

“I can say categorically that we have taken care of every surface attack vulnerability on this system, and we have also tried our best to ensure that the system cannot be hacked into on Election Day and I can say again that BVAS cannot be compromised.”

