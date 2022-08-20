2023: Atiku, Wike reconciliatory committee meets, defines framework for accord

Finally, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Friday have opened discussions for peace and reconciliation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The committee set up for that purpose consists members drawn from both Atiku and Wike’s strategic teams.

The meeting took place in Government House, in the state metropolis.

Those from the Atiku’s team comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede. While Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, Governor Fintiri stated that talks were still ongoing to achieve desired objectives.

He expressed confidence that both teams would find a middle ground to ensure peace reigns in the party.

He added that Nigerians are waiting patiently for the PDP to clinch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023, and redeem the country from the bad governance brought about by the current federal government.

Further, Fintiri urged Nigerians to be patient and expressed optimism that at the end of the day, the committee would broker peace, unify the party and Nigerians will be happy for the PDP.

In his words, “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over the government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened discussion. Work is in progress and we will continue.

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians”.

On his part, the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, also said the agreement by members of the committee to bring about unity in the party will be achieved soon.

Mimiko, disclosed that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is a need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which need further deliberation when the committee meets again.”

It would be recalled that Atiku and Wike had agreed to constitute the committee at a meeting they held in Abuja a few weeks ago at the residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana as part of the framework for the resolution of their political differences.

However, at the end of the committee’s session, members of the committee met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom to give an update on the progress made so far.