2023:-atiku-speaks-on-obasanjo-supporting-him-for-president

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said he believes that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo will support his ambition.

Atiku made this known during an interview with Arise Tv on Friday.

The former Vice President was asked if he has his former boss, Obasanjo’s support.

He responded, ”I have been talking to Olusegun Obasanjo, I assume I have his support, I don’t think he has a better partner to support than myself because I have his legacies to continue.”

Atiku also said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has no political structure that can guarantee him victory.

He said Obi is expecting miracles and such miracles are difficult to come by.